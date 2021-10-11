PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 11

Left Menu

Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance said on Sunday it agreed a crucial financial restructuring deal with Credit Suisse Group AG for his Australian steelworks and will inject 50 million pound ($68.15 million) in fresh funding into his UK plants. UK's biggest water company Thames Water illegally discharged untreated sewage into rivers on two out of every three days over the past three years, according to analysis of the company's spill data.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 05:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 05:52 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

EU and UK edge closer to trade war over London's NI protocol demands https://on.ft.com/3uX990m Gupta to inject £50m into UK steel plants after Australia restructuring https://on.ft.com/2X2QTGs

Thames Water sewage data shows hundreds of illegal spills https://on.ft.com/3ar44ny Overview

The United Kingdom and the European Union edged closer to a trade war on Sunday after Brussels rejected London's demands for a comprehensive rewrite of the Brexit deal's contentious Northern Ireland protocol. Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance said on Sunday it agreed a crucial financial restructuring deal with Credit Suisse Group AG for his Australian steelworks and will inject 50 million pound ($68.15 million) in fresh funding into his UK plants.

UK's biggest water company Thames Water illegally discharged untreated sewage into rivers on two out of every three days over the past three years, according to analysis of the company's spill data. ($1 = 0.7337 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

