Left Menu

China lifts yuan midpoint to near 1-month high, index strongest since 2016

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-10-2021 07:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 07:09 IST
China lifts yuan midpoint to near 1-month high, index strongest since 2016
  • Country:
  • China

China's central bank set its official yuan midpoint at a near one-month high on Monday, lifting its value against its major trading partners to cross the key 100-mark for the first time since 2016.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4479 yuan per dollar prior to the market open, 125 pips, or 0.2%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4604. It was the firmest since Sept. 16.

And the strengthened official guidance rate pushed China's trade-weighted yuan basket index to 100.09, the highest since Feb. 3, 2016, up 5.54% so far this year, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef; Delta does not appear to make children sicker; Secondary immune response stronger after infection than after shot and more

Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021