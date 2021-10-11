Left Menu

IMF says executive board expects to conclude Georgieva-World Bank review 'very soon'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2021 08:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 08:07 IST
The International Monetary Fund said its executive board met on Sunday to discuss data-rigging allegations against IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during her time as World Bank CEO, making "further significant progress in its review".

The IMF said the board aimed to "very soon" conclude its consideration of the matter.

