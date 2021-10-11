Left Menu

Sensex rises over 100 pts in early trade; TCS tanks 6 pc

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 09:57 IST
Sensex rises over 100 pts in early trade; TCS tanks 6 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark Sensex rose over 100 points in opening trade on Monday, tracking gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and Kotak Bank amid a positive trend in global markets.

After opening over 100 points lower, the 30-share Sensex recovered the losses and gained 100.22 points or 0.17 percent to trade higher at 60,159.28. Similarly, the Nifty rose 52.05 points or 0.29 percent to 17,947.25.

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 3 percent, followed by NTPC, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Bajaj Auto.

On the other hand, TCS was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 6 percent, after the company's Q2 earnings missed street expectations.

According to an Emkay Global note, TCS Q2 operating performance missed expectations, reporting lower-than-expected revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, and corporate overhead or management (EBITM).

The company on Friday reported a 14.1 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,624 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

Following suit, all IT stocks in the index were trading in the red.

In the previous session, the 30-share index jumped 381.23 points or 0.64 percent to close at 60,059.06, and Nifty rose 104.85 points or 0.59 percent to its fresh closing peak of 17,895.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 64.01 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Seoul was closed for a holiday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.43 percent to USD 83.57 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef; Delta does not appear to make children sicker; Secondary immune response stronger after infection than after shot and more

Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021