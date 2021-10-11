Hong Kong shares hit four-week high as tech giants rally; China up
Chinese shares climbed on Monday, driven by coal firms on supply fears and defense equities on rising tensions with Taiwan, while Alibaba and Meituan helped Hong Kong shares notch a four-week high. The CSI300 index rose 0.5% to 4,953.04 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,605.76.
The Hang Seng index climbed 2.2% to 25,391.37. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.9% to 9,025.86. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 3.7%, with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and food-delivery company Meituan up more than 9% each.
** China's antitrust regulator fined Meituan 3.4 billion yuan ($527.4 million) for abusing its dominant market position, the latest penalty in Beijing's clampdown on online platforms. ** Jefferies says with the overhang now removed, the long-term outlook for Meituan is bright.
** Alibaba rose for a fourth straight session, after Daily Journal Corp, chaired by Charlie Munger, boosted its holdings by 83% during the third quarter, according to public disclosures. ** The energy sub-index and the healthcare sub-index added 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively.
** In mainland markets, the coal sub-index gained 3.4% amid short supply, which has led to China's worst power crunch in years. ** China has ordered its two top coal regions to boost output and will allow coal-fired power utilities to charge customers higher prices.
** Citic Securities said it would take time for the measures to take effect and estimated the supply crunch situation is hard to be reversed this year. ** Real estate firms and banks gained more than 2.7% each.
** A sub-index tracking defense stocks went up 2.9%. ** Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to achieve "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, while the Chinese-claimed island responded by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion.
