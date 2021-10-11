Rajesh Narain Gupta of SNG and Partners revises the 29th edition of M L Tannan's Banking Law and Practice in India Published by Lexis Nexis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rajesh Narain Gupta, Managing Partner of SNG and Partners, recently revised 29th edition of M L Tannan's Banking Law and Practice in India. The book, which bears a foreword by eminent jurist and former Chief Justice of India, Justice Dipak Misra, comprises 58 chapters providing a holistic overview of operational and regulatory aspects of global and domestic banking. The other 7S chapters offer an in-depth analysis of varied legislations and regulatory framework which form a guiding force for the functioning of the banking industry.

The chapter on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) has highlighted the importance of intangible assets as a key metric for determining future enterprise value globally. Key issues like ethical impact and sustainability of investment in a company have emerged as key concern areas for companies, investors, and stakeholders in recent years. The historical assumption that ethically directed investments would fundamentally reduce financial returns has begun to be challenged in an environment which accords priority to societal impact of business. The chapter on cryptocurrency essays its importance as a globally accepted digital currency facilitating digital, peer to peer exchanges of value.

It traces the rise of the unregulated digital asset formulated as decentralized networks rendering them immune to government interference and keeping them outside the regulatory purview of any central authority. A key focus area of the book is the chapter on Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) or bad debts which are presently the biggest challenge for financial institutions in India. The health of India's banking industry can be gauged by examining the level of NPAs on the balance sheets of banks. The book also contains an important chapter on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016 which was enacted to consolidate and amend existing insolvency laws in India.

Conceptualized as the primary legislation governing insolvency in India, it provides a broader framework for insolvency and liquidation of varied corporate entities such as companies, limited liability partnerships (LLPs) and other entities incorporated with limited liability, individuals, and partnership firms. "I find that the book has touched upon the traditional and the new fintech related issues pertaining to the NBFC sector including housing and various aspects related to lending to the housing sector. The compilation of regulatory expectations on matters connected with digital platform is very informative," stated Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman and CEO, HDFC Bank.

"This book is a powerful source of updated and relevant information on banking laws in India. This work borne of the love for the law will be extremely useful to banks and NBFCs! Legal teams can read and understand laws and practices as applicable to modern day banking systems at one place. I am particularly delighted to see subjects like Green Finance and ESG discussed. New age concepts of digital and fintech banking bring a breath of modernity and completeness to this work," stated Shailesh Haribhakti, Chartered Accountant and Non-Executive Chairman - L&T Finance. The book has been published in India by Lexis Nexis.

