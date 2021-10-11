2 policemen suspended for beating e-rickshaw driver to death in UP
PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 11-10-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 12:25 IST
Two policemen were suspended for allegedly beating an e-rickshaw driver to death in a village here, officials said on Monday.
Gauri Shankar, a resident of Chaundhera village, was beaten up by policemen during a traffic jam near a temple here on Sunday.
The e-rickshaw driver's family took him to a private hospital in Aligarh, where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday night.
A sub-inspector and a constable were suspended with immediate effect after preliminary investigation, the officials said.
