Left Menu

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched the Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler DPI under the brand name Tavulus in Spain for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease COPD.Studies show that close to 2.5 million people suffer from COPD in Spain.COPD is a long-term condition that causes inflammation in the lungs, damaging the lung tissue and narrowing the airways, all of which make breathing difficult.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 12:51 IST
Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched the Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler (DPI) under the brand name Tavulus in Spain for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Studies show that close to 2.5 million people suffer from COPD in Spain.

COPD is a long-term condition that causes inflammation in the lungs, damaging the lung tissue and narrowing the airways, all of which make breathing difficult. Tavulus is a long-acting bronchodilator that helps to open the airways and makes it easier for air to get in and out of the lungs. It also works to prevent sudden, short-term worsening of COPD symptoms.

''Since its launch, we have seen the multiple therapeutic benefits of Tavulus in other markets, and we are pleased to extend these benefits to patients in Spain. This inhalation therapy has been shown to significantly aid in the daily management of COPD,'' Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Vice President - Business Development Jiri Havranek said in a statement. In November 2017, a Europe-based unit of Glenmark entered into a strategic, exclusive in-licensing arrangement for marketing generic Tiotropium Bromide DPI in Western Europe and the UK. The Mumbai-based drugmaker is planning subsequent launches of the product across these markets under the brand name Tiogiva in the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Finland, and Norway; Tavulus in Denmark and Netherlands; and Tiotropium Glenmark in Germany. Glenmark has a presence across generics, specialty and OTC businesses with operations in over 50 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021