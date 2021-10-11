Benetton India & Timex India debut watch line 'Benetton Timewear'

A mix of Benetton's rich heritage & Timex's impeccable craftsmanship Features contemporary designs, sustainable options and more MUMBAI, India, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian fashion brand Benetton and trusted watchmakers Timex India reveal the much awaited 'Benetton Timewear' collection of watches exclusive to the Indian market. The collection launch is scheduled in phases and the first drop reveals 42 watch styles across four pillars that embody the brand ethos of Benetton backed by Timex's watchmaking legacy.

This collaboration is part of the licensing deal announced this year in April, with Benetton India at the forefront of creative inspiration with the brand's DNA of colors, playfulness, and social responsibility, and Timex India bringing this DNA to life through compelling product design, manufacturing, and distribution.

The collection offers consumers a chance to experience the Benetton brand on their wrist through modern designs backed by high quality craftsmanship. Meant to attract the elevated fashion segment in India with a focus on youth, the watch range architecture stands on four pillars: Social, Signature, Sport, and Iconic.

'Social', the hero collection, is a call to the conscious consumer who is looking to buy more than a watch. These compelling timepieces use sustainable materials while celebrating the Benetton style in a subtle way. Social offers six eco-conscious references, three each for men and women. At the heart of the watches lies a special movement that is designed to reduce the environment impact of batteries by requiring change only once in 10 years. The straps of these watches are made of natural cellulosic fibres that are vegan, sustainable, and 100% animal cruelty free. From its packaging to its movement, the Social collection offers style with a sustainable soul.

The Signature pillar brings to life colors that are at the core of the brand through 13 varied styles. Each style in this category contains an element of color and features a variety of strap styles in leather & silicone with dials in black, white, and blue. The Sport category features nine unisex models in digital and anadigi options. True to their name, the watches are bold, sporty and colourful, and available in silicone straps. The Iconic pillar, the most youthful of the Benetton Timewear collection, features 14 styles for young men and women, and kids. This range captures the playful color and graphics of Benetton and comes in a wide array of colors.

Speaking on the launch of the collection, Mr. Ramprasad Sridharan, MD & CEO Benetton India Pvt. Ltd, said, ''Benetton is a leading global fashion brand, with Italian roots offering a wide lifestyle portfolio catering to men, women and children. Introducing the watch category with the Timewear collection strengthens our commitment to offering the best and choicest fashion categories to our customers. We are excited to foray into Timewear with a category leader like Timex and offer an array of designs that carry forward our brand heritage on colors, style and above all, eco-consciousness. We believe that this will also help us further our connection with the millennial and Gen Z consumer. Sustainability is in Benetton's DNA and we are proud to integrate the same in the Timewear collection.'' Sharmila Sahai, Managing Director-Timex India commented, ''We are delighted to partner with one of the country's most loved youth fashion brands, Benetton India. Understanding consumer needs and staying up-to-date on consumer trends has been the focal point of innovation and design strategy at Timex Group. Partnership with Benetton India is a step further in this direction to offer young consumers high on fashion, innovative and trendy watches at affordable price points. As a leading global brand of watchmakers, with a lineage of craftsmanship, thoughtful designs and robust supply chain in India, we aim to grow our fashion portfolio, deepen footprint and widen our consumer base in the country.'' The first drop of the Benetton Timewear collection launches exclusively in India on 11th October digitally on Flipkart exclusively and at select Timex world and modern retails stores. The watches are available at a price range between INR 2995 – 7995.

About Benetton Group and United Colors of Benetton: Benetton Group is one of the best-known fashion companies in the world, present in the most important markets with a network of over 4,000 stores and workforce of around 7000 employees. A responsible group that plans for the future and lives in the present – with a watchful eye to the environment (sourcing 58% sustainable cotton), to human dignity, and to a society in transformation – the Group has a consolidated identity comprised of colour, authentic fashion, quality at democratic prices and passion for its work. These values are reflected in the strong, dynamic personalities of the United Colors of Benetton and Sisley brands.

United Colors of Benetton's commitment to women empowerment has always been a central feature of the brand that, through its communications campaigns and collaborations with leading non-profit organizations, makes the public reflect on women empowerment of universal relevance.

About Timex Group Timex Group designs, manufactures, and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Versus, Ted Baker, Missoni and Furla.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656849/Benetton_Timex.jpg PWR PWR

