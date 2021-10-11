Left Menu

Maha: Goods train derails near Mumbai; main rail route unaffected

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 13:33 IST
Maha: Goods train derails near Mumbai; main rail route unaffected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A wagon of an empty goods train derailed near Dahanu Road station in Maharashtra's Palghar district near here on Monday morning, a Western Railway official said.

There was no casualty and train services on the route's mainline were unaffected, he said.

The Dahanu Road station, about 120 km from here, is located on the Mumbai-Surat-Delhi trunk route and several long-distance trains, including the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express, pass through the route daily.

One wagon of the empty goods train, moving out from a thermal power plant in Dahanu, derailed at around 9.50 am, Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

He said the derailment occurred on a loop line and the train movement on the mainline was unaffected.

An Accident Relief Train (ART) was ordered immediately and efforts were on to re-rail the wagon, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021