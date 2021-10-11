Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 13:34 IST
Impetus recognized as Asia's Dream Employer of the year for the 5th time
NEW DELHI, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a software, products and services company focused on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises, has been recognized as 'Asia's Dream Employer of the year' by the Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards 2021 for an impressive 5th time.

Repeatedly featuring in the list of Asia's Dream Companies to Work For in India, Impetus is a consistent achiever recognized by the World HRD Congress, a globally recognized body with footprints across 90+ countries and stalwarts from the field of Human Resources.

On this initiative, Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations & Human Empowerment, added, ''Employee delight is among our key priorities. This award is a testament to our people-first approach. We will continue to work towards building an open, honest, and inspiring workplace to build a high-performance workplace.'' Impetus has been consistently acknowledged for its employee-friendly work culture. The organization has bagged several awards in the past, including 'India's 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021' by Great Place to work institute, 'Top 25 Dream Employers of the Year' 2021 by World HRD. They have also been recognized among '2020 Working Mother & Avtar Best Companies for Women in India' and 'Top 25 IT & IT-BPM India's Best Workplaces, 2019' by the Great Place to Work Institute.

About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company focused on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises. We specialize in Data Engineering and Cloud to provide solutions to Fortune 100 companies.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India, Australia and Canada.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136002/Impetus_Technologies_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

