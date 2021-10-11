Docprime Technologies invests around USD 7.5 mn in Visit Health

PB Fintech's arm Docprime Technologies on Monday said it has invested around USD 7.5 million (around Rs 55 crore) in tele-health and wellness platform Visit Health.

Visit Health empowers enterprises to enhance the healthcare experience and optimise medical costs for all their employees, Docprime Technologies said in a statement.

''Our goal with this investment is to back Visit Health in their vision to build a strong Digital Health Ecosystem - with outstanding customer service and new ways to help customers navigate a healthcare system,'' PB Fintech Chairman & CEO Yashish Dahiya said.

Docprime Technologies is a 100 per cent subsidiary of PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar.

''Visit is excited to have PB Fintech as a partner in our strategic vision to create a Digital Health Ecosystem,'' Visit Health CEO Anurag Prasad said.

With this investment, Visit Health plans to grow its platform and network capabilities and expand teams across technology, sales, and network functions, he added.

