Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Hong Kong tech rally supports stocks, FX recovers slightly

Gains in major technology stocks helped emerging market equities reach a near two-week high on Monday, while currencies rose slightly from of last week's losses as investors remained on edge over rising inflation.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 11-10-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 13:53 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Hong Kong tech rally supports stocks, FX recovers slightly
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Gains in major technology stocks helped emerging market equities reach a near two-week high on Monday, while currencies rose slightly from last week's losses as investors remained on edge over rising inflation. Hong Kong-listed Baidu, Alibaba Group, and Tencent, which are some of the largest emerging market (EM) stocks, rose between 2% to 8% on easing concerns over the long-term impact of a regulatory crackdown in China.

The three, known informally as the BAT trio, helped MSCI's EM index add 0.8%. Alibaba rose the most after Daily Journal Corp, chaired by Charlie Munger, boosted its Alibaba holdings by 83% during the third quarter. Most emerging market currencies recovered from last week's losses, but remained under pressure from surging oil prices and energy shortages, which could feed into inflation and keep economic growth slow - a phenomenon referred to as "stagflation".

"Higher energy prices/shortages will inevitably make their way through global value chains in the form of rising prices and potential shortages of industrial and consumer goods," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA wrote in a note. Turkey's lira rose 0.4% from record lows after data showed the country's current account unexpectedly swung to a surplus in August.

But the import-reliant economy is expected to remain under pressure from supply chain disruptions, a falling exchange rate, and rising energy costs. Russia's rouble rose 0.2%, benefiting from stronger crude prices, while Russian stocks touched record highs.

The rouble was among the few EM currencies to gain last week, as a lower-than-expected government forex buying program also lent support. In central Europe, the Czech crown rose 0.1% to the euro, slightly more than its regional peers as September inflation came in above expectations, pointing towards more interest rate support from the central bank.

The focus was also on the parliamentary election, with two main Czech opposition groups securing a majority and the chance to form a government. Rising inflation expectations across emerging markets have spurred several central banks into hiking rates. But a sustained rise in commodity prices may limit their effectiveness.

Polish stocks rose 0.6%, while the zloty was flat as assets in the country appeared to be unperturbed by concerns that Poland could leave the European Union. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For the TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021