Left Menu

Sterling rises as BoE policymaker says get ready for early rate increase

"Sterling traders have spent the morning pricing in the commentary from BoE officials over the weekend," said Simon Harvey, senior FX Market analysts at Monex Europe. "We see the pound’s gains from here as limited due to concerns over the underlying level of economic activity." Sterling rose 0.1% versus the dollar to $1.3635 at 0823 GMT, after briefly touching a two-week high.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:04 IST
Sterling rises as BoE policymaker says get ready for early rate increase
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Sterling rose against both the euro and the dollar after the Bank of England said inflation levels in Britain were concerning and urged Britons, in interviews published over the weekend, to get ready for earlier interest rate increases.

Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said households must brace for "significantly earlier" interest rate rises. He added investors were right to bet on faster increases in borrowing costs with consumer price inflation heading above 4%, the Telegraph newspaper said on Saturday. The bank's governor, Andrew Bailey, said in an interview to The Yorkshire Post newspaper that inflation running above the BoE's target of 2.0% was very concerning and it had to be managed to prevent it from becoming permanently embedded.

Interest rate futures traded on the CME showed November contracts were pricing in as much as a 20% probability of a rate hike next month compared to 12% last week while December futures were pricing in a 45% probability of a rate increase by then. "Sterling traders have spent the morning pricing in the commentary from BoE officials over the weekend," said Simon Harvey, senior FX Market analysts at Monex Europe.

"We see the pound's gains from here as limited due to concerns over the underlying level of economic activity." Sterling rose 0.1% versus the dollar to $1.3635 at 0823 GMT, after briefly touching a two-week high. Versus the euro, it rose 0.2% to 84.79 pence, not far from a two-month high touched in earlier morning trade.

The 2-year gilt yield touched 0.603% shortly after the market opened, its highest since January 2020, up 7 basis points on the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021