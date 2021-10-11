Left Menu

European stocks slip on rate, earnings jitters

While a heavy presence of commodity-related companies in European bourses helped limit losses, investors generally were anxious about rising raw material prices hurting corporate profits heading into the earnings season. U.S. banks will kick off the reporting season on Wednesday, with investors anticipating a moderation in profit growth in third quarter compared with a surge in the previous quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:14 IST
European stocks slip on rate, earnings jitters
Representative Image

European stocks kicked off the week slightly lower on Monday as nerves around inflation and the upcoming earnings season offset surging commodity prices that supported oil and mining shares.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.4% in morning trading, with travel & leisure and real estate stocks the biggest decliners. "There is still real concern about stagflation, with indications that prices are going to not be as transitory as central bankers first thought," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"It's acting as a drag on the economic recovery." Brent crude jumped almost 2% as an energy crisis gripping major economies showed no sign of easing, while Dalian coking coal scaled a contract high after recent flooding in China's top coal-producing Shanxi province intensified supply fears.

Miners jumped 2.2% to lead gains among sectors, while oil & gas stocks added 0.8%. While a heavy presence of commodity-related companies in European bourses helped limit losses, investors generally were anxious about rising raw material prices hurting corporate profits heading into the earnings season.

U.S. banks will kick off the reporting season on Wednesday, with investors anticipating a moderation in profit growth in the third quarter compared with a surge in the previous quarter. Third-quarter profit growth is estimated to be up 29.6% for U.S. companies and 45.6% for European firms, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The banking index touched its highest since February 2020, recovering almost all of its pandemic-induced losses as investors jacked up interest rate expectations. Money markets are fully pricing in a 10 basis-point rate hike from the European Central Bank by the end of next year.

British banks HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays, and Natwest Group all rose about 1% after hawkish comments from Bank of England officials drove traders to ramp up bets of a November interest rate increase. Among stocks, British online fashion retailer ASOS tumbled 9.8% after it warned that higher logistics costs and supply chain disruption could force 2022 profits to drop by more than 40% and said Chief Executive Nick Beighton will step down.

German real estate investor Adler Group slipped 0.6% after it agreed to sell residential and commercial property worth 1.49 billion euros ($1.73 billion) to rival LEG Immobilien.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021