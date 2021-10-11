Left Menu

Hong Kong shares hit four-week high as tech giants rally

** But Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 13% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in more than three years, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. ** Property and construction firms lagged the broader index, falling 0.43% on the day after a developer asked to delay a paper's maturity, as offshore bondholders of China Evergrande Group awaited news of $148 million in looming debt coupons.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:34 IST
Hong Kong shares hit four-week high as tech giants rally
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares rose to end at a nearly four-week closing high as Alibaba and Meituan rallied, with investors rushing to buy on bets that crackdowns against tech giants are nearing an end.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 1.96%, with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group up 7.91% and food-delivery company Meituan gaining 8.36% ** The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.55% to 8,999.26.

** China's antitrust regulator fined Meituan 3.4 billion yuan ($527.4 million), a smaller than expected figure, for abusing its dominant market position, the latest penalty in Beijing's clampdown on online platforms. ** But analysts at Jefferies said that with the regulatory overhang now removed, the long-term outlook for Meituan is bright. ** Alibaba rose for a fourth successive session, after Daily Journal Corp, chaired by Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, boosted its holdings by 83% during the third quarter, according to public disclosures.

** An index tracking the tech sector has dropped more than 40% from the highest point this year on China's sweeping crackdowns but rose 3.17% on Monday. ** The energy sub-index rose 1.07%. ** But Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 13% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in more than three years after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai.

** Property and construction firms lagged the broader index, falling 0.43% on the day after a developer asked to delay a paper's maturity, as offshore bondholders of China Evergrande Group awaited news of $148 million in looming debt coupons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021