DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ( ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT ).

CURRENCY TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL CODE USD/INR 74.35 75.85 74.29 76.01 EUR/INR 85.47 88.34 85.40 88.51 GBP/INR 100.82 104.00 100.74 104.21 JPY/INR 65.54 67.79 65.49 67.93 CHF/INR 79.43 82.37 79.37 82.53 AUD/INR 53.90 56.14 53.86 56.25 NZD/INR 51.15 53.37 51.11 53.47 CAD/INR 59.27 61.25 59.22 61.37 SGD/INR 54.59 56.32 54.54 56.43 HKD/INR 9.49 9.81 9.48 9.83 DKK/INR 11.49 11.87 11.48 11.90 NOK/INR 8.68 8.96 8.66 8.97 SEK/INR 8.47 8.74 8.46 8.76 NOTE:- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCULATED IN 100 FOREIGN CURRENCY UNIT.

