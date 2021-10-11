Sudan expects return to economic growth this year at near 1% of GDP - minister
Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 16:49 IST
- Country:
- Sudan
Sudan expects to return to economic growth this year at near 1% of gross domestic product, its finance minister said on Monday.
The government expected growth to expand gradually in the coming years, Jibril Ibrahim told an event hosted by the International Monetary Fund, citing economic reforms which he said had begun to bear fruit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- International Monetary Fund
Advertisement