N. Ireland Brexit deal will fail without governance change - UK PM's spokesman

The deal between Britain and the European Union regulating trade with Northern Ireland needs new governance arrangements, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

"Without new arrangements on governance the protocol will never have the support it needs to survive," the spokesman said, referring to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The EU Commission is due to unveil proposals this week to ease controls on trade coming from the UK province of Northern Ireland to EU member state Ireland. Britain will also present a new negotiating document on the protocol to the EU this week, the spokesman said.

