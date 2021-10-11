Hafele Introduces New Models of Modern Kitchen Faucets by Blanco

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Contemporary architecture views a kitchen faucet not only as a source of water flow but also as an ornament that crowns the sink. Putting this into perspective, Hafele introduces new models to its range of modern kitchen faucets by Blanco, conceptualised and created in line with emerging interior trends. The Blanco Faucets by Hafele display sheer elegance in their design and are available in a chrome plated finish as well as colours that match the look and texture of the Blanco SILGRANIT sinks. The Faucet Range also includes variants that come with extendable spouts enabling you to clean every corner of the sink bowl with acute efficiency! All Blanco faucets falling under Hafele’s Range are extensively tested and certified and thus provide maximum safety in terms of health and hygiene #hafele #hafeleindia #blanco #faucet #sink #hafelesink #hafelefaucet #kitchen. Häfele India Häfele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Häfele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Mr. Jürgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. Häfele India services its customers with a base of over 1,300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1,000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively. Image: Extendable Spray option PWR PWR

