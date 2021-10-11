Left Menu

Invesco asks ZEEL shareholders to support its EGM for change of board

Invesco, which along with OFI Global China Fund LLC holds a 17.88 per cent stake in ZEEL, has been pressing for an EGM to discuss various issues, including the removal of Managing Director Punit Goenka.Promoter Subasha Chandras family presently holds around 4 per cent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEEL and as per the merger announced with the Sony Picture Networks India, it can go up to 20 per cent.Goenka would also lead the merged entity as Managing Director for five years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 17:12 IST
Invesco asks ZEEL shareholders to support its EGM for change of board
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Continuing with its calls for change in management and board of Zee, investment firm Invesco on Monday asked shareholders of Zee to join it in asking why the founding family, which holds around 4 percent stake, should benefit at the expense of the investors who hold the remaining 96 percent. Raising questions over the recently announced merger of Zee with Sony Pictures, Invesco, in an open letter to Zee shareholders said the announcement to ''gift additional 2 percent equity to the founding family via a non-compete that seems entirely unjustified, while also providing a pathway for the founding family to raise its stake from 4 percent to 20 percent via methods...remain wholly opaque''.

The investment firm also expressed its resolve to pursue extraordinary general meetings (EGM) to ''hold the board and management accountable and effect necessary change at Zee''. Invesco, which along with OFI Global China Fund LLC holds a 17.88 percent stake in ZEEL, has been pressing for an EGM to discuss various issues, including the removal of Managing Director Punit Goenka.

Promoter Subash Chandra's family presently holds around a 4 percent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and as per the merger announced with the Sony Picture Networks India, it can go up to 20 percent.

Goenka would also lead the merged entity as Managing Director for five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021