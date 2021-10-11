Left Menu

ACME Group partners KBR Tech for green ammonia project in Oman

Renewable energy firm ACME Group on Monday announced its partnership with the US-based KBR Technology for its USD 3.5-billion green hydrogen and green ammonia project in Oman.

Under the contract, KBR will provide technology licence, engineering, proprietary equipment, catalyst and commissioning services for a plant to produce ammonia, the company said in a statement.

''This facility, aimed towards exporting green ammonia to Europe and Asia, will be the first project of this scale.

''We selected KBR Technology because of its high yields and the lowest energy consumption and look forward to successful project implementation,'' Manoj K Upadhyay, founder and chairman of ACME Group, said in the statement.

In March 2021, ACME Group and the Oman Company for the Development of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm had signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a large-scale facility to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia. The plant will be an integrated facility using three gigawatt-peak (GWp) of solar and 0.5 GWp of wind energy to produce 2,400 TPD of green ammonia with an annual production of about 0.9 million tonnes.

Recently, the ACME Group signed a land pact to set up one of the world's largest green ammonia projects at the special economic zone at the port of Duqm in Oman. The agreement was signed with the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, a government authority of Oman. Black & Veatch has been appointed as the environmental consultant and owner's engineer for the project.

ACME Group is in the process of commissioning the world's first integrated green hydrogen and green ammonia plant in Bikaner, India. Green hydrogen will be produced using five megawatt-peak (MWp), expandable up to 10 MWp, from the solar plant, which is an integral part of the project.

ACME Group has built a solar portfolio of six GWp. Of this, the company currently holds a portfolio of 5.25 GWp, which includes 2.2 GWp of operational capacity and another 3.05 GWp is under construction. These are spread across 12 states in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

