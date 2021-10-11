Left Menu

Investors get richer by Rs 5.03 lakh cr in three days

During the day, it jumped 417.07 points to its all-time intraday high of 60,476.13.In three days, the benchmark has gained 946.05 points and the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has also jumped Rs 5,03,649.75 crore.The domestic market continued its bullish run backed by gains in banking, power, realty and auto sectors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 18:09 IST
Investors get richer by Rs 5.03 lakh cr in three days
  • Country:
  • India

Investors' wealth jumped Rs 5,03,649.75 crore in three days of rally in equities, with the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reaching a fresh record high of Rs 2,67,24,196.80 crore.

The 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 76.72 points or 0.13 per cent to a record closing high of 60,135.78 on Monday. During the day, it jumped 417.07 points to its all-time intraday high of 60,476.13.

In three days, the benchmark has gained 946.05 points and the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has also jumped Rs 5,03,649.75 crore.

''The domestic market continued its bullish run backed by gains in banking, power, realty and auto sectors. However, the indices gave away early gains following weakness in global peers due to rising commodity prices and the upcoming earnings season, compelling investors to trade cautiously,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Maruti was the biggest gainer among the BSE 30-share benchmark frontline companies pack, rallying nearly 4 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, ITC and NTPC.

TCS was the biggest laggard, falling over 6 per cent, after the company's Q2 earnings missed street expectations.

Among other laggards, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and HCL Tech fell up to 2.76 per cent.

In the broader market, the midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.60 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021