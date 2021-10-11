Left Menu

8 killed as jeep plunges 100 metres from high altitude trekking spot

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-10-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 18:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Eight people were killed on the spot when the jeep they were travelling in fell 100 metres from a high-altitude trekking spot in Nepal's Kaski District on Monday, officials said.

The vehicle was about to complete its 40-km-long journey from Pokhara city to Ghandruk, 200 km west of capital Kathmandu, as it lost control in the Kalabhir area and plunged 100 metres below in the hillside, officials said.

Eight persons, including the driver, died on the spot. There was only one survivor, who was admitted to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Ghandruk (2,012 metres) is a known trekking spot.

All passengers in the car were youths on a trekking expedition, which was to begin from Ghandruk.

Villagers reported the matter to the police and helped them rescue the only survivor from the wreckage.

