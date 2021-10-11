Left Menu

Sterling and Wilson Solar shares jump 6 pc after Reliance deal

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar on Monday closed with a jump of 6 per cent after Reliance Industries announced purchase of 40 per cent stake in the Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm.The stock zoomed 17 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 509 during the day on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar on Monday closed with a jump of 6 per cent after Reliance Industries announced purchase of 40 per cent stake in the Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm.

The stock zoomed 17 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 509 during the day on the BSE. It trimmed most of the early gains later and closed at Rs 459.65, a jump of 5.72 per cent.

On the NSE, during the day it jumped 17 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 509.10. The stock closed with a jump of 6.07 per cent at Rs 461.50.

Shares of Reliance Industries, which gained 2 per cent to its record high of Rs 2,724.70 during the day on the BSE, later gave up the gains and closed at Rs 2,651.15, lower by 0.74 per cent.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries on Sunday announced two back-to-back acquisitions - a USD 771 million buyout of Norway-based solar panel manufacturer REC Solar Holdings and purchase of 40 per cent stake in Sterling & Wilson Solar - as the oil-to-retail conglomerate moved to create a multi-billion-dollar clean energy portfolio.

Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL, acquired ''100 per cent shareholding of REC Solar Holdings AS (REC Group) from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd for an Enterprise Value of USD 771 million (about Rs 5,800 crore),'' the firm said in a statement.

Hours later, it announced through another statement buying of a 40 per cent stake in solar engineering, procurement, construction firm Sterling and Wilson Solar in a multi-stage transaction for about Rs 2,845 crore.

