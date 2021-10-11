Left Menu

Suresh Bose takes charge as chief human resources officer at Jindal Stainless

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:02 IST
Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Monday said Suresh Bose has been appointed its chief human resources officer (CHRO), with immediate effect.

Bose, who joined on Monday, will be responsible for driving people strategy, workplace culture, talent management and future growth, JSL said in a statement.

JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, ''We want to attract, hire, retain, and grow the best talent in the industry. Given his (Bose's) vast experience in all facets of human resources, I am confident that Suresh is a good fit to lead our future transformation through example and leadership.'' With close to three decades of experience in wide-ranging HR functions, Suresh has worked with the Vedanta Group, Mahindra and Mahindra, Ford Motors and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), JSL said.

Bose has dual Masters in personnel management as well as industrial relations from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), and Masters in Employment and Labour Studies from the Institute of Social Studies, Netherlands, it said.

On his appointment, Bose said, ''I am delighted to join India's largest stainless steel manufacturing company, which is poised for its next phase of growth. I look forward to propelling this growth through a highly engaged workforce, a transformative work culture, and progressive future-oriented policies.'' JSL is the country's largest stainless steel manufacturer and among the top-10 stainless making companies in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

