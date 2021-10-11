DBT helped govt take quick effective response during lockdown last year: Report

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) India's Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programme has helped the government in taking a quick effective response during the unexpected COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, although gaps persist despite the phenomenal coverage of the scheme, according to a report. In the report titled 'Direct Benefit Transfers: Status and Challenges Ahead', authors V Anantha Nageswaran, Laveesh Bhandari and Sumita Kale further said India's DBT programme has been evolving since 2013. Nageswaran is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. ''The architecture (of DBT) laid out over the past few years has resulted in a quick effective response during the unexpected COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. ''Despite the phenomenal coverage that the DBT mission has had in reaching beneficiaries, there are gaps,'' the report said. Elaborating further, the report said a proper customer grievance redressal mechanism requires to be conceptualized and coordinated by the PMO and Niti Aayog and then implemented. As per the report, in 2020-21, total 179.9 crore beneficiaries received support -- 81.9 crore through in-kind benefits and 98 crore via cash transfers. Since April 2021, 28 crore beneficiaries have received cash transfers as compared to 72.9 crore in-kind beneficiaries. The report pointed out that while most of the DBT payments of centrally sponsored schemes are routed through Aadhaar Payment Bridge and Automated Clearing House, both being NPCI systems, many states still use RBI's payment systems (NEFT and RTGS) for DBT payments. ''Not only does this make banks ineligible for receiving DBT commissions from the governments, these transactions are also not reported in the overall DBT count which takes away from the overall impact of DBT transfers,'' it said. According to the report, the pandemic has thrown DBT mission into prominence as seamless transfers provided a lifeline to the dispossessed in times of highly disrupted economic activity. ''Over the period April 2020 to March 2021, more than Rs. 5,52,527 crore were paid out through 603 crore DBT transactions,'' it said. India has had a long history of Union and state government schemes for social welfare. However, efficiency in targeting and reaching the intended beneficiaries has been a perennial challenge. In 2013, the government rolled out the DBT programme with pilots in 43 districts and 27 schemes, with the aim of reforming the delivery system, and bringing in transparency. The report said to ensure smooth coordination amongst the multiple ministries, departments and state governments, the DBT mission was brought under the Cabinet Secretariat, with the implementation directly under the Prime Minister's Office in 2015.

