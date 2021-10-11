Left Menu

Saregama India Q2 net profit up 16.9% at Rs 33.80 cr

It had posted a net profit of Rs 28.92 crore in the July-September quarter last fiscal, Saregama said in a regulatory filing.Saregamas revenue from operations was up 34.21 per cent at Rs 145.09 crore during the period under review as against Rs 108.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.Total expenses of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group firm were at Rs 104.91 crore in Q2FY 2021-22 as against Rs 73.31 crore, up 43.1 per cent.The rapid digitisation-of-India, further buoyed by the recent stay-at-home phenomenon, is the key driver of change in content consumption habits.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:49 IST
Saregama India Q2 net profit up 16.9% at Rs 33.80 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Music label Saregama India Ltd on Monday reported a 16.87 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 33.80 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021. It had posted a net profit of Rs 28.92 crore in the July-September quarter last fiscal, Saregama said in a regulatory filing.

Saregama's revenue from operations was up 34.21 per cent at Rs 145.09 crore during the period under review as against Rs 108.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group firm were at Rs 104.91 crore in Q2/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 73.31 crore, up 43.1 per cent.

''The rapid digitisation-of-India, further buoyed by the recent stay-at-home phenomenon, is the key driver of change in content consumption habits. This trend is expected to continue for a long time, and Saregama has aligned its content strategy to ride on this digital wave,” the company said in a post statement release.

During this quarter, Saregama launched multiple new songs across languages, including the hit music of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom and multiple non-films “Original” songs across Hindi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Tamil languages, it said.

Shares of Saregama India Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 4,216.80 apiece on the BSE, up 5 per cent from their previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021