Assam CM participates in ‘Anna Mahotsav’ for generating awareness on food security scheme

The third phase of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was launched in Assam on Monday with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially handing over foodgrains to eligible people at an "Anna Mahotsav" in Nalbari district.

Speaking at the programme, Sarma said through the "Anna Mahotsav", efforts will be made to generate awareness on the food security scheme so that targeted beneficiaries can be brought under its ambit, according to an official release. Under PMGKAY, 5 kg additional foodgrain per person is given to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The Central government had announced the PMGKAY last year to ameliorate the hardships faced by the poor and needy due to economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first phase was from April to June while the second phase was from July to November last year. The third phase will cover the April-November period this year. Following the inauguration at Nalbari, fair price shops across the state under Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department will observe "Anna Mahotsav" from October 12 to 20 to ensure food security for the beneficiaries.

Elaborating on other welfare schemes of the government, the chief minister said true to its pre-poll promise, the state government has already taken steps to waive microfinance loans of the beneficiaries and the process of writing off will start from next month.

He also said the state government has initiated the process of providing one lakh jobs to young people of the state, and from next year, the number of 'Orunodoi' beneficiaries, under which eligible families are entitled to Rs 1,000 per month, will be increased by at least 5,000 more in each constituency.

Outlining a development plan for the Nalbari district, Sarma said the state government has decided to build an integrated Deputy Commissioner's Office in a new location involving a financial outlay of Rs 50 crore.

Moreover, a state-of-the-art district stadium will also be constructed at Nalbari with an expenditure of Rs 50 crore, the release said. To provide the people relief from the artificial flood in the district, the government will construct a network of drains with an estimated project cost of Rs 120 crore.

Further, to improve connectivity, the embankment along the Pagladia river will be transformed into road-cum-embankment from Bijulighat to Tamulpur. The entire project cost will be Rs 150 crore.

A new circuit house will also be built for Nalbari and Nalbari Medical College and Hospital will be dedicated to the service of the people in 2022, the chief minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)