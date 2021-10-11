Left Menu

Sterling rises as BoE policymaker says get ready for early rate increase

Sterling rose against both the euro and the dollar after the Bank of England said inflation levels in Britain were concerning and urged Britons, in interviews published over the weekend, to get ready for earlier interest rate increases. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey stressed the need to prevent inflation - running above the 2% target - from becoming permanently embedded.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 20:28 IST
Sterling rises as BoE policymaker says get ready for early rate increase

Sterling rose against both the euro and the dollar after the Bank of England said inflation levels in Britain were concerning and urged Britons, in interviews published over the weekend, to get ready for earlier interest rate increases.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey stressed the need to prevent inflation - running above the 2% target - from becoming permanently embedded. Fellow policymaker Michael Saunders said households must brace for "significantly earlier" interest rate rises. Interest rate futures traded on the CME showed November contracts were pricing in as much as a 20% probability of a rate hike next month compared with 12% last week, while December futures were pricing in a 45% probability of a rate increase by then.

A separate estimate from Refinitiv based on interest rate futures suggested a 15 bps rate hike by December is now fully priced in. The two-year gilt yield touched 0.618%, its highest since January 2020.

In early London trading, sterling rose to a two-week high versus the dollar of $1.3674, but it lost some steam edging 0.1% higher at $1.3634 by 1440 GMT. Versus the euro, it was 0.1% higher at 84.93, after briefly touching a two-month high when the market opened.

Sterling traders spent the morning pricing in the commentary from BoE officials and the prospects of rate hikes, but the focus later moved to the state of the British economy, said Simon Harvey, senior FX Market analysts at Monex Europe. "We see the pound’s gains from here as limited due to concerns over the underlying level of economic activity," said Harvey.

Traders were also watching post-Brexit negotiations between the UK and the European Union. The EU Commission is due to unveil proposals this week to ease controls on trade coming from the UK province of Northern Ireland to EU member state Ireland. Britain will also present a new negotiating document on the protocol to the EU this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021