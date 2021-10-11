Left Menu

AUS to deploy 80 more drones to map villages in 4 states

The Survey of India is working closely with the government to fulfill the project, Singh stated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 20:30 IST
  • India

Drone solutions startup AUS has bagged a mandate to deploy additional 80 drones to map villages across four states under the Centre's SVAMITVA scheme, the platform said on Monday.

The four states are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

The scheme is the stepping-stone towards achieving Gram Swaraj and help make rural India Atmanirbhar by establishing clear ownership of property in 6.62 lakh villages across India by mapping of land parcels using drone technology and providing 'Record of Rights' to village household owners with the issuance of legal ownership cards (Property cards/Title deeds) to the property owners.

AUS, which bagged the contract through bidding, had earlier won the contract to deploy 15 drones for three different states last year, it said.

The scheme covers multifarious aspects viz. facilitating monetisation of properties and enabling bank loan; and reducing property-related disputes.

''AUS is excited to have bagged this prestigious project and help fulfill the dream of the government to provide a Record of Rights to village household owners by digitalising land records,'' said Vipul Singh, Founder- CEO, AUS.

The startup has completed over 5,000 villages in UP and Uttarakhand in the last nine months of deployment, he said.

''In the next couple of months, we will have approximately 100 drones working across villages. The Survey of India is working closely with the government to fulfill the project,'' Singh stated. Over the last three years, AUS has covered more than 40 lakh acres of area for different applications and solved some extremely critical problems for different government departments and private enterprises, it said.

