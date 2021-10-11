Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-10-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 20:32 IST
Maha bandh: Good response in Pune; shops, markets shut
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Monday's Maharashtra bandh called by the ruling parties in the state and some other outfits to protest against the violence and farmer deaths in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on October 3 evoked a good response in most parts of Pune district.

Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) chief Fatehchand Ranka said shops remained closed till 3pm, though many opened after that, mainly to take advantage of Diwali shopping.

Civic-run Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML) late Sunday night decided to keep their vehicles off the road till Monday noon, leading to terminals at PMC, Swargate and Pune railway station being deserted, an official said.

''Bus services resumed at 12:45 pm on Monday and plied on all routes to give relief to people,'' said PMPML transport manager DM Zende.

The bandh evoked total response at Market Yard with over 2,000 traders of fruits, vegetables and flowers keeping their establishments shut, with Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Adate (Traders) Association secretary Rohan Ursal stating all stakeholders, including transporters and workers, showed solidarity with farmers.

Due to proper coordination with political parties and outfits, the bandh passed off peacefully, though there were demonstration at some places, said Ravindra Shisave, Joint Commissioner of Pune police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

