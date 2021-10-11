13 killed; one missing after bus plunges into river in China: report

At least 13 people were killed and one person was missing when a bus carrying 51 passengers plunged into the Hutuo river in North China's Hebei province on Monday, according to a media report.

The accident happened when the shuttle bus of a Hebei-based steel company plunged into the river in Pingshan county, Shijiazhuang, state-run People's Daily reported.

Thirteen passengers were killed and one listed missing in the accident, the report said. ''Seven passengers were injured and the remaining 30 escaped unhurt,'' the report added.

The driver has been taken into custody. The Ministry of Public Security sent a working group to aid the emergency response. An investigation is ongoing, the report said.

