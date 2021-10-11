Left Menu

Enjoy Hassel free drive this festive season; book your rider with inDriver

As we gear up to celebrate and look forward to the holiday season, there has been a significant rise in demand for ride-hailing platforms as more people step out. Growing air traffic and a surge in city-bound passengers in the run-up to the festive season has led to the comeback of cab service providers.

ANI | California | Updated: 11-10-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 21:00 IST
Enjoy Hassel free drive this festive season; book your rider with inDriver
Enjoy Hassel free drive this festive season; book your rider with inDriver. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

California [USA], October 11 (ANI/PNN): As we gear up to celebrate and look forward to the holiday season, there has been a significant rise in demand for ride-hailing platforms as more people step out. Growing air traffic and a surge in city-bound passengers in the run-up to the festive season has led to the comeback of cab service providers. "With schools and offices gradually opening up, there has been a strong upward trend in the ride-hailing business as commuters look for trusted partners. With the assurance of regularly sanitised vehicles and precautions taken for in-ride safety, inDriver is now serving rides comparable to pre-covid levels," said Pavit Nanda, India PR and Communications Manager, inDriver.

However, as the threat of COVID-19 remains present, several people prefer taking cabs over public transport to ensure physical distance, which could also be a significant reason for the uptick in ride volumes. "The safety of both drivers and passengers is a primary concern for the company. So, we will ensure both our driver-partners and our passengers take the necessary precautions," added Nanda.

inDriver, a global ride-hailing service, aims to make it a transparent business model for both passengers and drivers. It is the only app that allows users to negotiate their cab fare before booking the ride in real-time. inDriver was founded in 2012 in Siberia, with the idea of protecting passengers from the inflexible authority of centralised transport services. inDriver is the world's fastest-growing ride-hailing platform.

We're revolutionising transportation services with our real-time deals model and giving users what they value most: freedom of choice. In 2018, the company started an international expansion that allows our service to position with over 100 million app downloads across 34 countries in more than 500 cities. Our philosophy of freedom has extended beyond the possibility for passengers and drivers to negotiate their mobility conditions. We work focused on meeting the needs of our users with technology; this is the main reason we have extended the services of the platform to a delivery system. We create solutions for intercity rides, and help people reserve freight transportation.

Currently, inDriver headquarters are located in Mountain View, California, has offices in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Moscow, Yakutsk, Recife, Gurgaon and Kuala Lumpur and has over 1,500 employees with a clear idea of providing freedom of choice for all our users. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021