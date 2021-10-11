Nagpur: 7 held with parts of tiger they had killed in 2018
Seven people were arrested and tiger parts were allegedly seized from them in an operation carried out by the forest department on Nagpur-Wardha road here, an official said on Monday.
The men were nabbed from Hadadhgaon toll naka following a tip off on Sunday, said Nagpur DCF Bharat Singh Hada.
The seven accused, from Yavatmal, Amravati and Wardha, had killed a tiger in Umarda forest in Amravati in March, 2018 and had distributed the tiger parts among themselves, he said. They have been charged under Wildlife Act provisions, the official said.
