Nagpur: 7 held with parts of tiger they had killed in 2018

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-10-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 21:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Seven people were arrested and tiger parts were allegedly seized from them in an operation carried out by the forest department on Nagpur-Wardha road here, an official said on Monday.

The men were nabbed from Hadadhgaon toll naka following a tip off on Sunday, said Nagpur DCF Bharat Singh Hada.

The seven accused, from Yavatmal, Amravati and Wardha, had killed a tiger in Umarda forest in Amravati in March, 2018 and had distributed the tiger parts among themselves, he said. They have been charged under Wildlife Act provisions, the official said.

