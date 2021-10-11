Adani Group takes over management of Jaipur International Airport
Adani Group on Monday took over the responsibilities of the Jaipur International Airport from the Airports Authority of India AAI.The airport has been leased out to the group by the government of India for a period of 50 year.Airport director J S Balhara handed over a symbolic key of the airport to Chief Airport Officer Adani Jaipur International Ltd Vishnu Jha in the presence of other officials. The company took over the airport at 1200 am Monday.
Adani Group on Monday took over the responsibilities of the Jaipur International Airport from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
The airport has been leased out to the group by the government of India for a period of 50 year.
Airport director J S Balhara handed over a symbolic key of the airport to Chief Airport Officer Adani Jaipur International Ltd Vishnu Jha in the presence of other officials. The company took over the airport at 12:00 am Monday. Balhara said that the company will work on the operations, management and development of the Jaipur airport through PPP mode.
