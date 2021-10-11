Left Menu

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 11-10-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 21:26 IST
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Scoreboard from the IPL Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, here on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal b Ferguson 21 Virat Kohli b Narine 39 Srikar Bharat c Iyer b Narine 9 Glenn Maxwell c Ferguson b Narine 15 AB de Villiers b Narine 11 Shahbaz Khan c Mavi b Ferguson 13 Dan Christian run out 9 Harshal Patel not out 8 George Garton not out 0 Extras (B-2, LB-5, NB-2, WD-4) 13 Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 138 Fall of wickets: 1-49, 2-69, 3-88, 4-102, 5-112, 6-126, 7-134.

Bowling: Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-24-0, Shivam Mavi 4-0-36-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-20-0, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-30-2, Sunil Narine 4-0-21-4. More PTI AT AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

