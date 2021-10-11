Helpdesks set up at various special Lok Adalat sites in Delhi to facilitate voters: CEO Office
Helpdesks have been set at various special Lok Adalat sites in Delhi by a poll body here, seeking to offer assistance to the public for voter identity card enrolment and other electoral processes, officials said on Monday.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, Ranbir Singh said the aim of this move is to bolster voter awareness among general public especially the young electors.
Various 'CEO Help Desks' have been set up at special Lok Adalat sites in the national capital, related to issues connected with the traffic police, a senior official said.
Voter awareness camps being organised on these sites, he said. 'CEO Helpdesks' have been set up to offer timely assistance to general public, especially young electors, the CEO Office said in a statement.
These sites include the court complexes at Karkardooma, Tis Hazari, Patiala House, Saket, Rohini, Rouse Avenue and Dwarka, it said.
The helpdesks' purpose is to provide every possible assistance like searching of name in the voter list, enrolment for voter identity card, among others, to the general public, the statement said.
The District Session Judge of Dwarka court also visited the CEO Delhi Helpdesk on the court premises, and appreciated the efforts made to facilitate the general public as well as young voters, officials said.
Singh reiterated that Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date, shall commence from November 1. During the SSR, any person who would be 18 years or more on or before this cut-off date, will be eligible to enrol as a voter.
The CEO also emphasized the need to adopt online mode of availing electoral services or the Voter Helpline Mobile App in order to stay Covid–safe. PTI KND SRY
