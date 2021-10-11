Left Menu

Helpdesks set up at various special Lok Adalat sites in Delhi to facilitate voters: CEO Office

During the SSR, any person who would be 18 years or more on or before this cut-off date, will be eligible to enrol as a voter.The CEO also emphasized the need to adopt online mode of availing electoral services or the Voter Helpline Mobile App in order to stay Covidsafe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 21:54 IST
Helpdesks set up at various special Lok Adalat sites in Delhi to facilitate voters: CEO Office
  • Country:
  • India

Helpdesks have been set at various special Lok Adalat sites in Delhi by a poll body here, seeking to offer assistance to the public for voter identity card enrolment and other electoral processes, officials said on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, Ranbir Singh said the aim of this move is to bolster voter awareness among general public especially the young electors.

Various 'CEO Help Desks' have been set up at special Lok Adalat sites in the national capital, related to issues connected with the traffic police, a senior official said.

Voter awareness camps being organised on these sites, he said. 'CEO Helpdesks' have been set up to offer timely assistance to general public, especially young electors, the CEO Office said in a statement.

These sites include the court complexes at Karkardooma, Tis Hazari, Patiala House, Saket, Rohini, Rouse Avenue and Dwarka, it said.

The helpdesks' purpose is to provide every possible assistance like searching of name in the voter list, enrolment for voter identity card, among others, to the general public, the statement said.

The District Session Judge of Dwarka court also visited the CEO Delhi Helpdesk on the court premises, and appreciated the efforts made to facilitate the general public as well as young voters, officials said.

Singh reiterated that Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date, shall commence from November 1. During the SSR, any person who would be 18 years or more on or before this cut-off date, will be eligible to enrol as a voter.

The CEO also emphasized the need to adopt online mode of availing electoral services or the Voter Helpline Mobile App in order to stay Covid–safe. PTI KND SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021