Subscribers under pension schemes rise to 4.63 cr at Sept-end: PFRDA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 21:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Monday said the number of subscribers in various pension schemes rose 24 per cent to 4.63 crore as at the end of September 2021.

The total number of subscribers in pension schemes regulated by PFRDA had stood at 3.74 crore in the same month a year ago, the pension fund regulator said in a statement.

As of September 30, the assets under management (AUM) in various pension schemes regulated by PFRDA rose to Rs 6,67,379 crore as against Rs 4,94,930 crore at the end of September 2020, showing annual growth of 34.84 per cent, it said.

The PFRDA administers two pension schemes -- National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

The total number of subscribers under APY grew 32.13 per cent to 312.94 lakh as of September 30, 2021, according to the PFRDA data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

