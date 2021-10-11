Left Menu

HCL Tech expands partnership with Google Cloud for healthcare, life sciences solutions

The partnership will help improve the patient and employee experiences and use data to drive insights in areas like claims management and servitization, he added.

HCL Tech expands partnership with Google Cloud for healthcare, life sciences solutions
HCL Technologies on Monday said it has expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to jointly launch healthcare and life sciences solutions for customers.

This partnership will deliver the best of HCL and Google Cloud's deep health care and life sciences domain capabilities and investments through co-innovation and address the shifts in the industry, a statement said.

HCL Technologies will establish a joint centre of excellence (CoE) for Google Cloud with industry subject matter experts and Google Cloud-certified ideapreneurs to deliver solutions for payer, provider, medtech and biopharma customers, it added. HCL's Google Cloud Native Labs will help accelerate these solutions with Google Cloud support, which is positioned to deliver solutions through its native data and AI offerings and its security capabilities across the healthcare and life sciences value chain, it said.

HCL's CoE will develop solutions that address critical industry issues, such as interoperability, data governance and security, while delivering a superior customer experience, it added.

''As the healthcare and life sciences industry continues to digitally transform, there is a growing need for solutions that are cloud-native, secure and support innovation,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president (Partner Ecosystem) at Google Cloud, said. ''We partnered with Google Cloud for this key initiative because it will enable our experts at HCL to incorporate decades of domain expertise to deliver cutting-edge, cloud-native solutions to the market,” Shrikanth Shetty, corporate vice president at HCL Technologies, said. The partnership will help improve the patient and employee experiences and use data to drive insights in areas like claims management and 'servitization', he added.

