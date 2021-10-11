Left Menu

Warring writes to Kejriwal for resumption of Punjab govt bus services to Delhi airport

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:25 IST
Warring writes to Kejriwal for resumption of Punjab govt bus services to Delhi airport
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking resumption of bus services of the state transport undertaking to the international airport in the national capital.

He said the bus services of the Punjab government-owned undertaking were stopped by the Delhi transport department in November 2018.

In the letter, Warring sought time for a meeting with Kejriwal to resolve the long-pending issue.

Warring said the bus service to the airport was being operated by the state transport undertaking for the convenience of passengers travelling to the airport from various cities of the Punjab, according to a statement.

''For the reason best known to them, the Delhi transport department is allowing private bus operators to ply their buses up to the Delhi international airport,'' the minister said.

He informed that the state transport department had already written letters to the Delhi chief minister on November 29, 2019 and March 16, 2020 and the Delhi transport minister on September 24, 2019 and February 24, 2021. Besides this, several meetings were held with the transport authorities of Delhi and many requests were sent, but all in vain, Warring said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021