Left Menu

Maha: Three men pushing car on highway hit by truck, one dead

A 30-year-old man was killed and two others were critically injured on Monday after a speeding truck hit them from behind when they were pushing their snag-hit car on a highway in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-10-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 23:18 IST
Maha: Three men pushing car on highway hit by truck, one dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was killed and two others were critically injured on Monday after a speeding truck hit them from behind when they were pushing their snag-hit car on a highway in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said. The incident occurred near Kondhali town on the national highway no. 52, around 50 km from Nagpur city. A police official said the four occupants of the car were returning to Nagpur from Amravati after taking darshan of Goddess Amba. Three of them were pushing the snag-hit car after its engine broke down on the highway when a truck rammed into them from behind, he said. ''All of them sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital by police where Akash Adsude breathed his last. The condition of two others is critical,'' he said, adding that the truck sped away after the accident. Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021