IMF board reaffirms 'confidence' in Georgieva after data-rigging claims

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2021 08:09 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 08:09 IST
The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Monday reaffirmed its full confidence in Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after a review of claims that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China in her previous role. The board said it trusted Georgieva's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of governance and integrity at the global crisis lender.

At the same time, it said it plans to meet to consider possible additional steps to ensure the strength of institutional safeguards that protect the impartiality of IMF staff and the fund's channels for complaint, dissent and accountability.

