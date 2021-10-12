Outokumpu raises profit outlook ahead of results

Finnish steelmaker Outokumpu on Tuesday raised its outlook for July-September, citing increased stainless steel prices.

The company said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be higher instead of on par with the second quarter of 2021 when it was 223 million euros ($257.85 million).

Outokumpu said stainless steel deliveries had decreased by 8% compared to the second quarter. ($1 = 0.8648 euros)

