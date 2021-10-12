Nagaland govt revokes order to shift Dimapur DC office
The Nagaland government has revoked its order to shift the deputy commissioner's office of Dimapur district, amid protests by various civil society organizations against the move. Principal Secretary (Home) Abhijit Sinha, in a notification issued late on Monday, said the instructions regarding shifting of branches and cells to the new deputy commissioner's office complex ''stand revoked'' with immediate effect. The state cabinet had on March 11 decided to move the DC's office, Dimapur, to the new complex in Chumukedima.
However, following the directive, several Dimapur-based civil society organizations appealed to the state government to withdraw the order, and launched a series of protests.
