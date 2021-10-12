China stocks end lower as coal, power-intensive sectors weigh

Left Menu

Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, dragged down by coal and power-intensive sectors, while property firms rose after analysts pointed to possible policy easing to support the troubled sector.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 12-10-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 13:06 IST
Representative Image
Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, dragged down by coal and power-intensive sectors, while property firms rose after analysts pointed to possible policy easing to support the troubled sector. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.1%, to 4,883.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.3% to 3,546.94 points.

** The coal sub-index fell 2.2% as China stepped up efforts to boost coal output amid short supply, which has led to China's worst power crunch in years. ** China will set a timetable and road map for meeting its carbon emissions target, and correct "one-size-fits-all" practices of power cuts and production limits in some areas, state TV quoted Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday.

** China's state planner said on Tuesday it will fully liberalize pricing for electricity generated from coal and that industrial and commercial users will all have to buy from the market. ** Power generation stocks fell, dragging the utility sub-index down 2.4%.

** Non-ferrous metal stocks, chemicals, and steel firms declined between 2.8% and 3.8%. ** Semiconductors, infrastructure, media, and broker sectors shed more than 2.5% each.

** Bucking the trend, real estate firms rose 1.5%. ** "We believe the default risks and property market weakness has been largely priced into property stocks," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "Given trough valuations and the likelihood of policy easing, we believe risk-reward is favorable at current levels."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

