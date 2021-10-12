Young filmmaker Manya Gadhok won accolades for short film Soulmates, stars Shruti Bapna and Jatin Sarna

New York [US], October 12 (ANI/PNN): The first short film Soulmates helmed by young filmmaker Manya Gadhok based in New York has received recognition and awards from numerous international film festivals. The film features Shruti Bapna and Jatin Sarna.

Soulmates, is a short narrative fiction film that centres around the relationship of Reyansh and Anaisha, a newly married couple who suddenly find themselves at crossroads on a chilly winter night. What happened to them? Where did their love go? Did the rigid patriarchal value embedded in their families make their love disappear? The short film is a dark twisted thriller where a quarrel turns into a nightmare. Filmmaker Manya Gadhok shares, "Films are the most powerful tools of expressing one's reality to the world, aiding to change the perspective of the audience by providing them an alternative lens to how they view their 'reality'."

"Being a filmmaker I have learned that every work you produce is a reflection of 'you'. That is the sole reason as to why I enjoying making films over just watching films as I want my work to have an impact and make this world a better place to live," she adds. Actor Jatin Sarna shares, "t was really fantastic working with Manya, she is young and her choice of subject was very sensitive. I feel this subject needs to be addressed to the society and our film will surely contribute to the society. I wish Manya good luck."

While Soulmates received an official selection at prestigious film festivals that include Tagore International Film Festival, Gofobo Fast Forward Film Festival, Syracuse International Film Festival, Salt City International Film Festival, 9th Indian Cine Film Festival, 11th Pune Short Film Festival and Toronto Independent Festival of CIFT, it also got nominated in Indian Film House and Shorted India. The short film received Honorable Mention at Salt City International Film Festival, Outstanding Achievement Award for Short Films (Less than 40 minutes), Outstanding Achievement Award for Film on Women (Any Length) and Outstanding Achievement Award for Short Script at Tagore International Film Festival, Runner up best acting and Runner up Audience Award Best short film at Gofobo Fast Forward Film Festival, Best Short film in student category at Indian Cine Film Fest and Finalist Film for September's issue at Toronto Independent Festival of CIFT.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)