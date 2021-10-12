M2P Fintech raises $35 mn from Tiger Global, others   

API infrastructure startup M2P Fintech has raised USD 35 million (around Rs 264 crore) in a funding round led by Tiger Global Management.

Other investors who participated in the Series C funding round include Beenext, Flourish Ventures, Omidyar Network India, 8i Ventures, Better Capital and the DMI Group.

DMI Group through its investment vehicle Sparkle Fund has pumped in the money, M2P, previously known as Yap, said in a statement on Tuesday.

M2P's API infrastructure enables businesses of any scale to embed financial products in their customer journeys.

M2P will use the funds to enhance its API infrastructure capabilities and expand its reach beyond Asia, said Madhusudanan R, co-founder and chief executive.

It processes over USD 10 billion in annualised payments volume across millions of users through over 500 fintech partnerships.

The Chennai-based startup is present in India, Nepal, the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Bahrain and Egypt and plans to expand its footprint to Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Our immediate focus is to double down on growth in the domestic market and expand the team in Dubai, where M2P has committed to investing over United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) 100 million over the next two years, said Madhusudanan.

Its platform allows businesses to quickly create and deploy fintech products by simplifying the partnerships with banks, financial institutions and other regulated entities. PTI BEN ANU ANU

