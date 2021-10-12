Left Menu

M2P Fintech raises $35 mn from Tiger Global, others   

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 13:49 IST
M2P Fintech raises $35 mn from Tiger Global, others   
  • Country:
  • India

API infrastructure startup M2P Fintech has raised USD 35 million (around Rs 264 crore) in a funding round led by Tiger Global Management.

Other investors who participated in the Series C funding round include Beenext, Flourish Ventures, Omidyar Network India, 8i Ventures, Better Capital and the DMI Group.

DMI Group through its investment vehicle Sparkle Fund has pumped in the money, M2P, previously known as Yap, said in a statement on Tuesday.

M2P's API infrastructure enables businesses of any scale to embed financial products in their customer journeys.

M2P will use the funds to enhance its API infrastructure capabilities and expand its reach beyond Asia, said Madhusudanan R, co-founder and chief executive.

It processes over USD 10 billion in annualised payments volume across millions of users through over 500 fintech partnerships.

The Chennai-based startup is present in India, Nepal, the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Bahrain and Egypt and plans to expand its footprint to Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Our immediate focus is to double down on growth in the domestic market and expand the team in Dubai, where M2P has committed to investing over United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) 100 million over the next two years, said Madhusudanan.

Its platform allows businesses to quickly create and deploy fintech products by simplifying the partnerships with banks, financial institutions and other regulated entities. PTI BEN ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021