Mitsui Sumitomo's global money transfers briefly hit by tech glitch

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 14:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation reported delays in its international money transfers due to trouble with its IT systems on Tuesday, although the glitch was resolved later in the day.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, part of the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, said the problems started around noon and were resolved by evening. The bank is working with several clients that were impacted by the delay to investigate the problem, it said.

