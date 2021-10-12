Anglian Omega launches vehicle financing arm, to invest Rs 250 cr over 3 yrs

Anglian Omega Group on Tuesday launched its vehicle financing arm Anglian Finvest and said it plans to invest Rs 250 crore in the new business over the next three years. Claiming it to be the first such venture in the fast expanding domestic electric vehicle space, the group said it will offer loans to Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) customers to start with. OSM is the EV arm of the Anglian Omega Group. The new subsidiary has already dispersed loans worth Rs 10 crore, it added. Available pan-India, the facility will provide attractive finance schemes which will include customised products that will assure peace of mind for OSM customers, deliver financial flexibility and empower them to own their desired OSM vehicle at their convenience, the company said. The company will cover a wide range of profiles to meet the demands of a diverse range of Indian customers, it stated. “Anglian Finvest is India's first and only EV financing company. Lack of institutions providing EV financing makes the process frustrating and tiresome for the customer, hence we thought of launching Anglian Finvest,” said Uday Narang, Group Chairman. “The group would be investing Rs 250 crore in the coming three years, to help bolster this EV revolution. Providing easy financing options is sure to attract customers,” he said. “The company will enhance the customer experience and journey while financing OSM vehicles. For the initial phase, we are only financing Omega Seiki Mobility vehicles, but in the long term we plan to offer loans to other EV companies,” he said. Following the group's ideology of not waiting for solutions, but creating them, the vehicle financing subsidiary is set to get the electric revolution out there, by increasing customer trust in EVs, he added. The facility offers options including selecting the best-suited loan product, completing all the finance related formalities and disbursal of the loan along with complete transparency on associated charges, it said. Anglian Finvest currently is a bootstrapped financing company. The company is planning to add more financiers and structured finance products, in future enhancements, to provide an unparalleled EV financing experience to the customers from various EV brands, it stated.

